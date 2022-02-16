What to expect: From high temperatures, to flurries, to potential flooding

Weather

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Weather for the rest of the week goes from above-normal temperatures to rainfall that may cause flooding and possible snow showers.

On Wednesday the temperatures are warmer with the added wind, highs in the mid to low ’40s. Thursday starts off dry for most of the morning and early afternoon. However, rain develops later in the day and evening. But the temperatures are warmer in the mid and upper ’50s along with the wind. 

Total rainfall between a half-inch to near an inch can be expected by Friday. In combination with rainfall and snow/ice melt, isolated flooding is possible. A few ice jams may occur on streams, creeks, and rivers.

On Friday, a few flurries or snow showers early, gradually clearing later in the day. Windy with highs in the mid-30s, temperatures remain steady or fall throughout the day.

A clipper passes over NY state on Saturday, with a few flurries or perhaps a snow shower for us in PA. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

A long-range outlook for the early to middle of next week favors above-normal temperatures once again. To note: averages for this time of year are in the mid and upper 30s.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.

