EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A quiet start Friday morning as we are out the door for the commute. Our next winter storm will move into central and northeastern Pennsylvania Friday afternoon.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will break out between 2-6 p.m. from central PA first, then eastern PA.

Valleys will see a changeover to mainly rain Friday evening and overnight, while a wintry mix will continue across the higher elevations and farther north.

While this won’t be a big snowmaker, slick travel will be possible on untreated surfaces.

Most areas will see a coating to 2”, maybe an isolated 3″. The northern counties and northern Poconos have the best chance to see some accumulation.

Winds will also turn gusty overnight, with isolated power outages possible. Lighter rain and snow showers continue into Saturday, tapering off by the afternoon.

For the most up to date weather patterns, you can check our interactive radar.