EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Let’s hope you have the rain gear ready this Labor Day! It will be cloudy with periods of on/off rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

Rainfall may be heavy at times. This may lead to some localized flooding concerns in areas of poor drainage, roadways, streams, and creeks. A Flood Watch is in effect until Tuesday It will be humid with highs in the mid 70s. Overnight, periods of rain continue. Lows fall into the mid 60s.

Tuesday remains rather cloudy with scattered showers. It will be humid with highs in the low and mid 70s. Wednesday is mostly cloudy with scattered showers from time to time. Highs in the low and mid 70s.

Conditions improve with more sunshine by the end of the work week as high pressure builds in. Thursday will be partly sunny with temperatures approaching 80. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy on Friday with highs in the lower 80s.







Most of Saturday looks dry at this time, but a passing shower can’t be ruled out. Highs in the low and mid-80s. Another round of showers arrives on Sunday with highs around 80.