EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — If you have any outdoor Halloween plans this weekend, Saturday looks to be the best day to do them!

Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to mid-70s, there will be some isolated showers rolling through in the afternoon but that’s about it.

Our weather will change on Sunday when the wind switches gears and comes from the north rather than the south, a cold front comes in and we are looking at periods of steady rain throughout the day Sunday, highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Lingering showers stay on Monday too with mostly cloudy skies.

As for actual Halloween, cloudy skies, and some left-over showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, it will be chilly out with the high temperatures only reaching 48 then cooling down even more the to mid-30s, costumes will need a jacket for trick-or-treating!