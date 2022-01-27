Weather Update: What you need to know about this weekend’s weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Cold temperatures are here in Northeastern Pennsylvania. A cold front will pass through the state by Friday into the weekend. However, by next week some areas will be in the 40s.

Temperatures “warm up” into the upper 20s to near 30 this Thursday afternoon. Once again, colder weather returns by the weekend. Friday and Saturday night will be in the single digits.

A cold front will pass through Pennsylvania on Friday with a few scattered snow showers. We are tracking a developing coastal storm between Friday night and Saturday.

However, the storm track will likely stay far enough east that we will see little to no impacts here in our region, besides the wind getting gusty. If the track moves slightly west, portions of far eastern PA may see some light snow. If you get snow to accumulate, a dusting to an inch can be expected.

Highs on Saturday in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will pick up Saturday through early Sunday, with wind chills likely below zero.

Quiet weather is in store for early next week with highs in the 30s. Mid-week next week, the pattern favors above normal temperatures with highs in the 40s to possibly 50.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.