EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday in northeast Pennsylvania? Here’s what kind of weather you can expect from Mother Nature.

Quiet weather is in store for the next few days leading up to Thanksgiving. High pressure will keep plenty of sunshine around Tuesday, Wednesday, and for Thanksgiving day. This is wonderful news as folks travel this week!

In addition, temperatures will gradually get closer to average highs for this time of year (average: mid to upper 40s).

A cold front will bring some scattered showers on Friday. High pressure briefly returns Saturday, leading to dry weather.

By Sunday, another round of rain will return with temperatures in the lower 50s.