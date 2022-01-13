Weather: Bitter cold, potential winter storm heading to Northeastern Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday to Saturday temperatures will fall into the single digits and possibly below zero. All while a potential high-impact storm for Sunday night into Monday is upon the Northeastern region.

Friday night lows fall into the single digits and sub-zero Friday night wind chills will range between -10 and -20, possibly colder.

Protect your skin, limit time outdoors, and dress in layers if you have outdoor plans.

Saturday struggles to climb out of the teens and Saturday night drops into the single digits and possibly sub-zero.

Saturday night wind chills will not be as bad as Friday night, but still very cold, however, winds won’t be as gusty.

We are a watching potential high-impact storm for Sunday night into Monday. If the storm takes an inland track, then we see snow changing to a wintry mix which will end us with lower snow totals.

If the storm takes a track near the coast, then we stay mostly snow leading us to higher snow totals. Since the storm track is not certain and the storm is days out, it’s too early to talk accumulations.

Regardless of accumulations, prepare for a high-impact storm. You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.

