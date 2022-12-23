EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe wind chill advisory in several counties throughout northeast and central Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service released the following wind chill warning in Pennsylvania:

Wind chill warning now in effect until 1 p.m. est Saturday. What: Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Impacts: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may result. Precautionary/preparedness actions: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. National Weather Service Alert

The counties below are affected by the severe weather alert:

Bradford

Carbon

Lackawanna

Luzerne

Monroe

Clinton (Until 7 p.m.)

Lycoming County (Until 7 p.m.)

Wayne County

Pike County

Sullivan

Susquehanna

Wyoming

The following have a “moderate” wind chill warning: