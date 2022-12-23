EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe wind chill advisory in several counties throughout northeast and central Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service released the following wind chill warning in Pennsylvania:
Wind chill warning now in effect until 1 p.m. est Saturday.
What: Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph.
Impacts: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may result.
Precautionary/preparedness actions: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.National Weather Service Alert
The counties below are affected by the severe weather alert:
- Bradford
- Carbon
- Lackawanna
- Luzerne
- Monroe
- Clinton (Until 7 p.m.)
- Lycoming County (Until 7 p.m.)
- Wayne County
- Pike County
- Sullivan
- Susquehanna
- Wyoming
The following have a “moderate” wind chill warning:
- Columbia
- Montour
- Northumberland
- Schuylkill
- Snyder
- Union