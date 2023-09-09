EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entirety of the 28/22 News viewing area.

The thunderstorm watch will be in effect until 11:00 p.m. Saturday night.

A stalled front will help to initiate many of these storms for Saturday night and the remainder of our weekend.

Some strong storms are possible this evening, with high winds and downpours our biggest concern. We may see some small hail or a brief spinup as well.

