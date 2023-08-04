EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Strong rain showers are expected to pop up Friday afternoon with high winds and possible hail coming through NEPA.

A cold front will be crossing our region, with high winds and hail possible with the strongest storms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening before tapering off later tonight.

Any storm may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail as the primary threat.

As the sun sets, the rain will taper off and we will cool to the low 60s. Sunshine starts Saturday with a healthy mix of clouds, but it will feel quite nice and pleasant as the humidity falls.

More clouds will fill in on Sunday, but it’s still a dry day. Next week we will watch for strong storms to again produce downpours and high winds.