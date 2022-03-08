Warm temperatures step aside, snowfall to appear Wednesday

Weather

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday’s 70-degree weather is behind us and snowfall will arrive Wednesday morning in NEPA.

A low pressure system arriving Wednesday will provide some snow showers for the early morning, before transitioning over to rain as temperatures warm to 40.

Valley areas will be seeing less than an inch, but higher elevations could receive an inch or more with cooler temperatures. 

Once the coastal low moves away, sunshine for Thursday will bring back more comfortable weather for a couple of days.

Late Friday night and into Saturday morning we will see a system moving into our area. Depending on the track of the low, we could see a mix of rain and snow during the day Saturday.

With a track to the south, we could see higher snow totals, and with warmer air making its way northward, we would see more rain.

There’s still time for the system to change, so keep checking back with Eyewitness News for the latest as it gets closer. You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.

