(WBRE/WYOU) — Out with the cold and in with the warm front. Temperatures are set to get up to the mid-40s on Sunday.

The bone-chilling cold is moving out and the warm air is moving back in. Temperatures will struggle to cool at all Saturday night as a warm front moves through the area and clouds return.

Before sunrise Sunday, we should already be warming up with temperatures getting up to the mid-40s by the afternoon.

Winds will increase alongside the temperatures, with gusts in the 20s possible during the afternoon.

Lows will fall to freezing overnight, as the winds dwindle away and shift to the north.

