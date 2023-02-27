EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A wintry mix will break out across northeastern and central Pennsylvania late Monday afternoon and evening.

Snow will mostly fall for the evening and overnight, with pockets of a wintry mix. As for accumulations, a general 1-3″ is expected for the valleys and 3-6″ for the higher elevations across the Northern Tier and Poconos.

Locally higher amounts are possible. This will create slick travel on untreated surfaces, so allow extra time on the roadways.

A light wintry mix continues into Tuesday morning before tapering off to a mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday is quiet with more clouds than sunshine. Highs in the mid-40s.

Some scattered showers return on Thursday with highs in the lower-50s.

Click here to check out our Eyewitness Weathers’ Interactive Radar to track the storm.