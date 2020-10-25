Tropical Storm Zeta forms: Ties record for most Atlantic named storms

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tropical Storm Zeta has officially formed, making it the 27th named storm in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season. This ties the record for the most named storms in the Atlantic, with the prior being in 2005.

As of the 8 A.M advisory, issued by The National Hurricane Center (NHC), Zeta has a maximum sustained wind speed of 35 mph and is moving to the North.

A hurricane watch has also been issued for the Yucatan Peninsula, as the cyclone is expected to impact the southern tip of Mexico.

While there is still some uncertainty of probable path, the NHC’s cone currently shows a potential landfall along the Louisiana coast.

If another disturbance reaches tropical storm strength, becoming Eta, it will break the all time record number of storms.

The list of named storms continued with the Greek alphabet after finishing the list of alphabetical names.