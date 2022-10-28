EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Plans for Halloween weekend? Warmer fall temperatures throughout the week will stay with us during the weekend, but how will it shape up for trick-or-treating?

The weather will cooperate with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Sunday will have sunshine to start, but cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

A spooky disturbance will move into northeastern and central PA on Halloween Monday with more clouds and scattered showers.

While we aren’t expecting a heavy, soaking rain, keeping the umbrella on standby will be a good idea! Temperatures as you’re out trick-or-treating will be in the 50s.

Beyond Halloween and for the remainder of the week, temperatures will stay above average for the first week of November into the 60s.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.