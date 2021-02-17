Tracking The Storm: Winter weather to impact region starting Thursday morning

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Eyewitness Weather team is tracking another winter storm heading into our area overnight.

Light snow will develop Thursday morning well before sunrise. Periods of light snow will continue through most of the day.

Anyone commuting or traveling should take it slow.

At times, there is the potential for a brief burst of moderate snow south of I-80 including the southern Poconos into Schuylkill County and west through Columbia, Northumberland, Union and Snyder Counties.

Late in the afternoon or evening, it could get warm enough in the mid-levels of the atmosphere for this snow to mix with, or change to sleet in the same aforementioned area. This light snow and sleet mix will end Friday morning.

The rest of Friday wants to be mostly cloudy with a leftover flurry or snow shower.

