Tracking storms Friday morning

Flash flood watches will remain in effect Friday as slow-moving storms could overwhelm streams and areas with poor drainage.

WILKES-BARRE, PA (WBRE/WYOU) – The Eyewitness Weather team is tracking storms, as local counties are under flood advisories and flood watches.

Slow moving showers and storms could cause minor flooding, mostly east of 81 and in poor drainage areas, through the afternoon.  

We’ll continue to see scattered showers and even weak thunderstorms through this afternoon.

It will be a more humid day, but also cooler with temperatures fighting to get out of the 70’s all afternoon.  We’ll have a leftover shower or some thunder into the first part of tonight before lows drop into the mid 60’s by Saturday morning. 

