EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Most parts of the viewing area can expect some storms and showers to pass through the area on Thursday.

Scattered on and off showers are expected throughout the day in NEPA. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are set to develop later Thursday evening.





Thunderstorms develop after lunchtime and move into Central PA, then Northeastern PA late afternoon into the evening hours.

The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. However, there is only a low-end chance of a tornado threat for our area.

The storm threat should end by late evening between 8-10 p.m. with a few showers lingering overnight. It will be mild and breezy with lows in the lower and mid-40s.

