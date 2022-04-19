EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of customers are without power across the northeastern and central PA due to snow that hit the area Monday night into Tuesday.

According to several major power providers in the area, over 29,000 customers are impacted.

The most commonly attributed cause of the outages is “severe weather”.

While reports of power outages are coming from all over, there are several areas that have a high concentration of outages:

PPL’s outage map reports, as of 8:45 a.m., more than 8,000 outages across Columbia and Lycoming Counties. Their site suggests that the majority of those outages should be fixed by 2:00 p.m.

FirstEnergy and MetEd say about 15,000 in Bradford and Susquehanna Counties are in the dark. There is currently no estimated time of repair for the majority of those outages.

Roughly 2,000 UGI customers in northern Luzerne County and parts of Wyoming County are without power as well according to their map. There is currently no timeframe given for the restoration of service to those customers.

Claverack is also reporting numerous outages throughout their coverage area.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update this page with more information as it becomes available.