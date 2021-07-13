Third consecutive day of severe weather potential

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — After two days of severe weather, Central and Northeastern PA are heading into a third day of strong storm potential.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Central Pennsylvania through Tuesday night.

More scattered showers and storms will likely develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Storms may become locally strong to severe.

The primary threats for Tuesday include hail, heavy rainfall with localized flash flooding and strong wind gusts.

A secondary threat includes a chance of an isolated tornado. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night, a few showers and storms will linger before gradually tapering off.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available. For the latest severe weather alerts, click the link below.

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

