Third consecutive day of severe weather potential

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — After two days of severe weather, Central and Northeastern PA are heading into a third day of strong storm potential.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Central Pennsylvania through Tuesday night.

More scattered showers and storms will likely develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Storms may become locally strong to severe.

The primary threats for Tuesday include hail, heavy rainfall with localized flash flooding and strong wind gusts.

A secondary threat includes a chance of an isolated tornado. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night, a few showers and storms will linger before gradually tapering off.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available. For the latest severe weather alerts, click the link below.