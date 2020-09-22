The start of Fall means the leaves are beginning to change

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the days are becoming cooler, and the nights are becoming longer, we are starting to see the brilliant fall foliage colors.

The cool night temperatures and lack of moisture, slows down the production of chlorophyll which is what gives leaves their green color.

As a result, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says that the carotenoids, present in leaf cells, show off the red and purple colors in the leaf — as well as yellow, orange and brown from anthocyanin.

We have already seen some of these colors being brought out in the leaves, as the daytime sunshine and cool nights help the production of foliage.

In Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we should expect to see the peak in color change in mid to late October.