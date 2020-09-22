The start of Fall means the leaves are beginning to change

Weather

by: Sami Squires

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the days are becoming cooler, and the nights are becoming longer, we are starting to see the brilliant fall foliage colors.

The cool night temperatures and lack of moisture, slows down the production of chlorophyll which is what gives leaves their green color.

As a result, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says that the carotenoids, present in leaf cells, show off the red and purple colors in the leaf — as well as yellow, orange and brown from anthocyanin.

We have already seen some of these colors being brought out in the leaves, as the daytime sunshine and cool nights help the production of foliage.

In Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we should expect to see the peak in color change in mid to late October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos