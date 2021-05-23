Sunday afternoon storm potential

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Heat and humidity on Sunday will trigger afternoon thunderstorms, some of which could be strong.

As we warm into the mid 80s, a few thunderstorms will start to fire up towards Central PA. Scattered showers and thunderstorms approach NEPA in the early evening.

Some thunderstorms can be on the strong side with possible wind gusts up to 40 mph and small hail.

Any storm activity today will come to an end around sunset. We will partially clear overnight with lows in the mid 50s. It will feel much less humid by Monday morning.