EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The first weekend of summer is going to feel like summer! Lots of heat and humidity will return to NEPA after last weekend’s cool trend.

Clouds started off Friday morning with some patchy fog developing as temperatures were in the 50s. The clouds will break as temperatures start to climb into the 80s Friday afternoon. Partly sunny skies will continue into this evening, with a few clouds sticking around overnight. We are likely to see another round of patchy fog Saturday morning with lows near 60.

Sunshine will be abundant Saturday, though the heat and humidity will also be returning as well. Highs will reach near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Sunday will be more of the same weather as temperatures stretch towards 90 and sunshine persists.







We will see the high pressure breaking down and clouds returning in the afternoon. An approaching cold front from the west could kick up some storms heading into Sunday night.

The cold front will drive showers and thunderstorms through NEPA starting early Monday morning. The highs will fall quickly down into the 70s for the start of the next week. Rain will clear out heading into Tuesday with more sunshine back in the forecast.

Heat and humidity will slowly build back in for the rest of the week.