Strong winds to cause fire concerns in the Susquehanna Valley

Weather

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With low dewpoints and strong northwesterly winds this afternoon, brush fires are a concern across portions of the Susquehanna Valley.

Winds are coming from the northwest at 10-25 mph but they can gust up to 35 mph at times.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the Susquehanna Valley until 10 p.m. tonight. This includes Columbia, Lehigh, Northumberland, Montour, Snyder and Union Counties.

Outdoor burning should be avoided as fires can start and spread.

