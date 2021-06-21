Strong storms expected for Monday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS WEATHER) — We’re tracking a strong cold front that is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain later this afternoon. Ahead of the front, it’s muggy and warm, but behind it is much cooler air.

With some sunshine early in the day, the ground will heat up fast. With highs near 90 today, the heat will help fuel thunderstorms this afternoon.

The front will start firing off showers and thunderstorms from 3-6 p.m. starting in Central PA and moving into NEPA.

Some of these storms will be strong with gusty winds and the potential for flash flooding. Small hail can also be embedded in a few storms. 

Showers and t-storms taper out this evening. The clouds will stick around with a few showers returning Tuesday morning. The air will be cooler with lows near 60.

We will see a few showers early on Tuesday, but rain will taper out by the afternoon. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s. The sky will start to clear late in the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos