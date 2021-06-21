Strong storms expected for Monday

(WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS WEATHER) — We’re tracking a strong cold front that is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain later this afternoon. Ahead of the front, it’s muggy and warm, but behind it is much cooler air.

With some sunshine early in the day, the ground will heat up fast. With highs near 90 today, the heat will help fuel thunderstorms this afternoon.

The front will start firing off showers and thunderstorms from 3-6 p.m. starting in Central PA and moving into NEPA.

Some of these storms will be strong with gusty winds and the potential for flash flooding. Small hail can also be embedded in a few storms.

Showers and t-storms taper out this evening. The clouds will stick around with a few showers returning Tuesday morning. The air will be cooler with lows near 60.

We will see a few showers early on Tuesday, but rain will taper out by the afternoon. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s. The sky will start to clear late in the day.