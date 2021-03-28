Strong cold front to bring rain and gusty winds

Weather
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Grab an umbrella before you head out today! Rain is starting to enter central Pennsylvania this morning. It will reach NEPA around 7-8 am.

Periods of rain continue through the afternoon becoming heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with some of the heavier pockets of rain.

Late in the day, the wind will start to pick up as a cold front passes through. Southeasterly wind gusts will near 25 mph at times. Highs will stay mild today in the low 60s.

With a leftover shower tonight, temperatures will start to fall behind the front. A flurry will try to mix-in towards the Northern Tier. Rain totals are estimated near 1-1.5 inches.

It will stay gusty overnight through Monday. Isolated power outages are possible. Lows are in the mid 30s. We start off with clouds Monday morning, but we’ll slowly clear out through the afternoon.

