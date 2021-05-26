Strong cold front to bring gusty winds, hail threat

Weather

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Heat and humidity are out ahead of a strong cold front. After lunchtime, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop towards Central PA and move east through the evening.

A few storms may be on the strong to severe side, with heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts as the main threats.

Showers and storms will gradually taper off this evening and overnight. It will still feel muggy overnight with lows nearing 60. 

Behind the cold front, you’ll notice it will be cooler and less humid. 

