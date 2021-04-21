Strong cold front to blow in much colder air and the chance for a snow shower

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A complex storm system settles in Wednesday bringing us a mix of showers as colder air blows in.

The cold front will slide from west to east in the early afternoon. This will bring a period of rain with a few rumbles of thunder or thunderstorm. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds as the main threat. Farther north across the Endless Mountains, the rain will mix with some snow as the front swings through. The winds will also get quite breezy.

Our highs reach the mid-50s prior to the front, but will fall into the afternoon. Wednesday night, we are left with a flurry or snow shower. It will be a cold night, as lows dip back into the upper 20s.

Freeze Watches are in effect for portions of our area, so it’s a good idea to protect your plants and bring the potted plants inside before going to bed tonight.

Thursday, despite a lingering rain or snow shower, it will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be very gusty, so isolated power outages are possible. Highs will only be in the mid and upper-40s.