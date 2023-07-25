EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Potentially damaging storms are on the horizon for many in the viewing area on Tuesday, followed by some near-record-level heat.

Before the heat moves in, it will be warm and humid Tuesday with a partly sunny sky. By the afternoon, some scattered showers and storms will develop across the region.

A few may become strong to severe, with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall as the primary threats with highs in the mid-80s. While a lingering shower or storm is possible Tuesday evening, we’ll end up with a mostly clear sky and lows in the mid-60s.

High temperatures are forecasted to climb into the lower 90s for the rest of the week. A heat wave is three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher. One kink in the potential heat wave would be Thursday, as more cloud cover and showers/storms could keep highs a little lower into the upper 80s.

High pressure builds in Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, though it will be hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day, mainly for the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

Heat index values may reach the middle to upper 90s at times, so be sure to take extra precautions outdoors.

Temperature records for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport:

July 26: 94 in 2005

July 27: 97 in 2020

July 28: 95 in 1931

Saturday will remain hot and humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday and Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun with cooler and less humid conditions and highs in the lower 80s.