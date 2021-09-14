Storm threat continues for Wednesday

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — With a single week left of summer, humid and stormy weather with severe potential will impact the region Wednesday.

As the day heats up, a strong cold front will move across Pennsylvania with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

The main threats are torrential downpours and strong winds. The window of opportunity is approximately 2 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Showers and thunderstorms will taper off Wednesday night. As the front moves east, it will get a touch cooler for the end of the week.