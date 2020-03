POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - On Wednesday, Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro paid a visit to Gillingham Charter School in Pottsville for another edition of Stefano at School.

Stefano showed off his tornado in a bottle. He talked about how we're getting close to the spring when we start getting severe weather. They spoke about the making of tornadoes, thunderstorms, and thundersnow.