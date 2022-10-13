EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A strong storm will continue to impact northeastern and central Pennsylvania Thursday with periods of rain, steady and heavy at times.

A few thunderstorms are possible for Thursday afternoon, potentially strong to severe at times. While a few severe storms may produce damaging wind gusts.

At this time there is a very low-end chance of a brief tornado passing through areas of Pennsylvania.

Around 1-2″ of rain can be expected, eastern Pennsylvania can expect higher amounts of rain in total.

The cold front will push through central PA early Thursday afternoon, then late afternoon and evening for eastern PA.

Localized flooding is possible, mainly in areas of poor drainage and roadways.

