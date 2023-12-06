EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A round of flurries and snow showers will move across central and northeastern Pennsylvania Thursday morning.

One round of snow showers and flurries will cross the area Wednesday evening leading to minor accumulations of less than half an inch.

Snow showers will move across central and northeastern Pennsylvania Thursday morning. These snow showers will occur between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. As we go through the day, the snow showers will taper off and end by evening.

Thursday’s morning snow showers will push north on Friday and in return, clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 40s.

We’ll be tracking a stronger storm system for Sunday and Monday. If the cold air can catch up to the back end of the rain before it ends, the rain has the potential to end as snow Sunday night and early Monday.

This is not a guarantee. We’ll watch it and update the forecast accordingly.

