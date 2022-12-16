EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A wintry mix continues Friday morning across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Here’s what to expect for the remainder of the day.

We are seeing everything from rain in our southern counties and valleys, to snow in the higher elevations and northern counties.

Untreated roadways will be slick for the commute, especially in higher elevations.

The precipitation will start to wrap up in central PA by lunchtime, then late-afternoon/evening for eastern PA.

For areas with snow in the higher elevations, an additional coating to 3″ is possible. However, areas that have been dealing with more rain will likely see no additional accumulation and stay wet.

You can track the storm system as it passes through our area using the Eyewitness News Interactive Radar.