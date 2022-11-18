EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of possible snow squalls on Friday.

According to a press release from PennDOT, Central PA could possibly experience snow squalls on Friday, November 18, between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Snow squalls could create white-out situations which can essentially eliminate a driver’s ability to see anything. They can also create dangerous travel conditions as the roads become covered and slick very quickly, PennDOT officials say.

As the release reads, drivers should always be on the lookout during the winter season for sudden squalls which can happen very fast, with little or no warning.

If any driver does experience a snow squall while driving, PennDOT offers this advice:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.

Turn your headlights on.

Stay in your lane.

Increase your distance between vehicles.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.

Use your defroster and wipers.

Turn your four-way flashers on.

Keep the windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drink and drive.

With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by calling 5-1-1 or visiting 511PA online.