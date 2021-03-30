Snow potential in the forecast for April 1

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We’re tracking a potent storm system that will take us on a wild weather ride.

On Wednesday, periods of rain will develop by the afternoon. At times, it will be heavy. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50s.



As it gets colder Wednesday night, rain will change to wet snow for most of us and end Thursday morning. In the valleys, it will be tough for the snow to accumulate with a coating to an inch or two possible. Across the higher elevations, especially northern PA, snow accumulations could potentially be in the 2-5″ range.

Thursday morning will be in the 30s with afternoon highs struggling to be near 40. It’s going to be very windy, too, which will make the first day of April feel a bit more like winter.

Eyewitness Weather will be tracking the system for closer snow estimates, as the storm system nears.