Snow or Ice? What you can expect later this week

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A winter storm is developing and will slowly move towards the Northeast Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Since it’s a slow mover, our weather will remain quiet for the next 24-36 hours. Tuesday night won’t be nearly as cold with lows in the lower and middle 20s. Wednesday will offer more clouds than sun, but it will be milder. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some of the warmer valleys could get into the middle 40s.

The aforementioned winter storm will get here on Thursday. For most of us, it will start as rain Thursday morning and afternoon. The exception is across the northern tier of Pennsylvania. The potential exists for it to start as a wintry mix across northern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford Counties.

Temperatures will get colder across all central and northeastern Pennsylvania Thursday night, which will change any rain over to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain. It will continue to get colder, and this wintry mix is expected to change to snow before it ends Friday afternoon.

This is a tricky forecast. Right now, it is still unclear how much snow and ice will accumulate. It’s also uncertain where those highest amounts will be. Regardless, it is best to prepared for an impactful storm later Thursday through Friday afternoon.

Hazardous driving conditions are likely. In addition, the ice accumulations have the potential to cause power outages and minor property damage.

This storm system is the leading edge of another shot of Arctic air. Temperatures will be very cold Friday night through Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, it will start to get warmer.

There are several lurking storm systems for early next week. Depending on the track of these systems, we could get brushed with some snow. We’ll keep you posted.