EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Although the weekend is starting with some sunshine, a storm system will bring some winter weather on Sunday.

The weekend starts off quiet on Saturday with a partly sunny sky and temperatures in the low 40s.

A quick-moving storm system will bring some wintry weather for Sunday into Sunday night.

During the day, we’ll have a mix of rain and snow. By the evening and overnight, we’ll see a changeover to mainly snow.

While this won’t be a major system, some travel impacts are possible as a general 1-3″ is expected across northeastern and central PA.

Valleys will see totals on the lower end of the range while The Northern Tier and Poconos will see totals on the higher end.

Quiet weather returns for the early to the middle part of next week.

You can track the system as it moves through the area using the Eyewitness Weather Interactive Radar.