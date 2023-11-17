EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Smoke from wildfires burning across the central and southern Appalachian Mountains is traveling northeast, making it’s way toward Pennsylvania on Friday.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, The Matts Creek wildfire in Virginia is still burning as of Friday and is only two percent contained, causing wind to push smoke toward the northeast.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton and State College added that smoky skies could be seen across central New York and smoke could be smelled across most of northeastern Pennsylvania, due to strong winds carrying smoke from the wildfires and a prescribed burn in southcentral Pennsylvania.

Courtesy: The National Weather Service

Courtesy: Department of Agriculture

Information on the wildfires burning across Tennessee can also be found and tracked through the Tennessee Division of Forestry and the Department of Agriculture.

Information about the current air quality and wildfires burning can be tracked through the U.S. Air Quality Index and the Fire and Smoke Map.