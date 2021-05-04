Showers and thunderstorms starting to march across PA

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Eyewitness Weather team is tracking a series of scattered showers and thunderstorms that are moving across Pennsylvania Tuesday night. Some storms could be on the heavier side with strong winds, large hail and downpours.

Periods of rain will continue overnight through Wednesday morning. At times, the rain will be heavy.

Morning rain tomorrow will taper off through the afternoon. Clouds will start to break for a little late-afternoon sunshine.