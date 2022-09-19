EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to northeastern and central Pennsylvania Monday afternoon and evening.



The line will move from central PA and head eastward. A few storms will have the potential to become strong to severe, especially around 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The main threats to look out for include heavy rainfall and damaging gust winds.







Any shower or storm this evening will give way to a partly cloudy sky overnight. Though Tuesday’s weather will be drier, Wednesday and Thursday will have another front.

