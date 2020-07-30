UPDATE: Tornado warning expired for Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A tornado warning was issued for Susquehanna County Thursday evening has expired.

Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell sounded the all-clear from the Eyewitness Weather Center as the warning expired at 7:15 p.m.

The storm has weakened below severe limits and no longer prompts a concern of tornado formation. It will continue to move out of Northeastern Pennsylvania Thursday night.

The radar indicated rotation near Carbondale. Strong winds and dime sized hail have been observed. We are sending crews to check on storm damage reports and will bring you the very latest on Eyewitness News at 11 and on PAHomepage.com.