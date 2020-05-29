Coronavirus

Severe weather potential in the forecast

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – More showers and storms will move in today thanks to a cold front moving in from the west. 

Just out ahead of the front it will be warm and very humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Since we’ve had some good sunshine that allows the atmosphere to destabilize this afternoon.

We’ll first have pop up showers and storms through mid day so be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you’re out and about.

It’s so humid outside that as the front pushes in around sunset we’ll still have more showers and storms firing up along the front.

Any thunderstorm could be strong to severe this afternoon and evening. Our main severe threats would be damaging wind and heavy rain, though any storm could also produce some hail late today. There will still be a lingering shower or storm into early tonight with lows in the lower 60s before this all tapers off by tomorrow morning.

