Severe Weather Handbook: Lifecycle of thunderstorms

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As warmer weather sets in, severe weather can happen at any time, including thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms need sunshine to form which heats the surface of the Earth. The warm air rises to the condensation level, forming clouds. For the clouds to rise, there needs to be an updraft and a downdraft.

The updraft is warm, most air that continues to rise into the clouds that often helps to keep those clouds growing. While the clouds often start as cumulus, this is where they become cumulonimbus clouds.

While those clouds deepen in this stage of the game, we’re talking about the downdraft. What goes up must come down, and that is the downdraft. With that, that’s that descending air that spreads out that oftentimes creates some damaging winds here at the surface that we often hear of damage reports.

This is oftentimes a dissipating stage of a thunderstorm. Without the warm, moist air rising a downdraft becomes more dominant, helping to dissipate a thunderstorm.