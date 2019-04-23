Severe Weather Handbook: Finding Your Safe Place

SEVERE WEATHER HANDBOOK– Spring rolls in, and so do the storms. With severe weather season here, it’s time to be prepared for the hazards we could encounter– especially severe storms and tornadoes. One of the things you’ll want to already have in mind is your “safe place”: a room you can retreat to in case of severe weather.

If you live in a house, that safe place is pretty straight forward. Your best bet during severe weather is to go into your basement. However, if you don’t have a basement, you’ll want to find an interior room, or at least a room that doesn’t have any windows. That same logic goes for people living in an apartment building who don’t have access to a basement.

If you live in a mobile home, planning ahead is even more important. 70-80 mph winds are enough to cause damage to a mobile home, and you don’t want to be inside when that happens. Your best bet is to make a plan with a friend or family member who lives in a house or apartment, and stay with them while severe weather is present.

