Severe storms with strong wind gusts at 60 mph

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The heat and humidity are fueling storms this afternoon, some of which have already strengthened into severe status.

As of 1:00 p.m., a strong thunderstorm packed with lightning and wind gusts at 60 mph have been indicated on radar prompting a warning to be issued for Lycoming and Clinton Counties. The storm is moving east around 40 mph.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for the western half of our area.

The warning is set to expire at 1:45 p.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across our area this afternoon. Some storms may become strong with gusty winds over 60 mph are likely with heavy downpours. 

Local power outages are possible along with damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Eyewitness Weather will be tracking these storms as they develop.

