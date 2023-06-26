EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Although Pennsylvania is under a statewide drought watch, the northeastern portion of the Commonwealth is bracing for potentially severe storms Monday.

Thunderstorms and flood alerts are in effect for many counties in our viewing area. Strong storms are possible as the atmosphere continues to kick up scattered showers and storms through Monday night.

We are mostly watching for flooding from these slow-moving storms, but some storms may produce a brief spin-up or high winds and hail. The rain will slow down around midnight, but we could still see some scattered showers through the morning.

This sluggish system is going to keep the rain going on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms likely as we get into the afternoon heat and humidity. Heavy rain will increase the chances of flooding once again, with high winds less likely throughout the day.

Showers may finally slow down as we get into Wednesday, cloudy skies won’t leave us on Thursday, but it will still be warm in the upper 70s.

The rain chances will quickly return for the remainder of the week. Showers and storms will kick up on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures rebounding to the mid-80s. We should be able to start drying out again by the time we get to Sunday.

