SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton has issued a Code Blue for Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees with wind chill, with cold weather expected to hit the area as well.

Weston Field House, located at 982 Providence Road, will serve as a shelter from 8:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. Keystone Mission will run the shelter.

For more information, visit the City of Scranton’s website.