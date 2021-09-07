Saturated soils from recent heavy rain prompts Flash Flood Watch for Wednesday

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Storms are expected to fire up along a cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening bringing heavy downpours into the region. The brief, heavy rain mixed with very saturated soils from recent rain may quickly lead to flooding in portions of NEPA.

The aforementioned cold front will fire up afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The main threats are heavy downpours and gusty winds. In addition, there is a low chance of a brief, weak tornado.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Wayne Counties.

Low-lying and other flood prone areas should be prepared in case flash flood warnings are issued.

Showers and thunderstorms will taper off Wednesday evening and night.

