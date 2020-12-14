Reduced visibility due to snowstorm

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Visibility is being reduced due to light snow accumulating in portions of our region.

Some snow is sticking to the roads Monday morning, which can make conditions slippery. Anticipating snow covered roads and reduced speeds, drivers should be prepared to leave early and allow extra time to arrive to their destination.

Snow is expected Monday morning through the early afternoon.

Some schools are closed due to the inclement weather.

This is only the first of two snow storms we are expecting this week. The next snowstorm is expected to arrive midweek.

The full forecast has more details on what is yet to come.

